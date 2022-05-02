ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shubhangi Atre joins Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ campaign

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ has shown her support to Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil Movement’

She says: “On a mission to save the world’s soils from extinction, the Save Soil movement, founded by global visionary Sadhguru, was the need of the hour. I’m supporting and becoming part of his movement. I urge my audience and all well wishers to understand and realize the importance of our soil before it’s too late. Healthy soil is crucial for our life and wellbeing. However, it is said that soils across the globe today are being threatened and damaged by human activities for their greed.”

Bringing to light the race against time to stop the desertification of the earth, Sadhguru, launched the global movement.The Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation.

The actress further shared gratitude for Sadhguru.

She said: “I’m thankful that Sadhguru is showing us the path and putting all his efforts to save earth. Soil is one of the earth’s most important natural resources. It underpins human food production systems, supports the cultivation of vegetation for feed, fibre and fuel, and has the potential to help combat and mitigate climate change. It’s also a rich and complex ecosystem, accommodating a staggering array of biodiversity. Therefore, the importance of soil on life is vast.”

Shubhangi is known for featuring in popular shows such as ‘Kasturi’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’ among others.

