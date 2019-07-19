Shubhankar equals best finish at Major with tied 51st

Portrush (Ireland), July 22 (IANS) Shubhankar Sharma signed off tied 51st at the 148th Open Championships, the ace golfer’s best showing in a Major, here.

Sharma sunk a 45-foot birdie on the final hole to script a career-best round of 68 at the Majors on the final day which took his total to three-over 287.

On his 23rd birthday, Shubhankar hit six birdies, three of them on the last six holes, including the dangerous 16th, also called ‘Calamity’.

Shubhankar had made the cut in a Major at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, which was his only time he finished T-51.

Sharma carded 70, 72, 77 and 68 in the four rounds.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug with a stunning six-shot win.

Tommy Fleetwood finished second after his 74 in the final round for a total of nine-under 275 gave while Tony Finau carded 71 to be seven-under 277 and third for his best finish in a Major.

