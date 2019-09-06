Shubhankar, Gaganjeet to lead India’s charge at KLM Open

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will lead India’s charge at the 2,000,000 euros KLM Open, an European Tour event that will take place for the first time at the International Golf Course in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 12.

Sharma rallied against adverse weather conditions to finish a respectable tied 51 (T51) at the Open Championship in Portrush, Northern Ireland, in July. He will be looking to build on his momentum in Amsterdam.

Bhullar, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from his previous disappointing outing, when he finished T127 at the Omega European Masters, which concluded in Switzerland on September 1.

They will be joining defending champion Wu Ashun of China and last year’s runner-up Chris Wood of England, both looking to return with a bang following a considerable period on the sidelines.

England’s Sam Horsfield has bagged two top 10 finishes in his last four starts, and will definitely be a contender in Amsterdam.

The tournament will be broadcast live on DSPORT in India.

