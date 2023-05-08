ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shubman Gill lends voice to 'Indian Spider-Man' Pavitr Prabhakar

Cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar.

The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will have Gill’s voice. He became the first sports personality to lend his voice to any film.

Speaking about lending his voice to the ‘Indian Spider-Man’, Pavitr Prabhakar, Shubman said: “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes.”

“Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said: “June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics.”

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 2nd June 2023, only in Cinemas.

