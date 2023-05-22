Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel were subjected to social media abuse after his unbeaten century propelled his team to victory which also resulted in the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2023.

Gill’s magnificent 104 off 52 not out trumped Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 101 as GT won by 6 wickets to knock RCB out of the tournament on Sunday.

After RCB’s loss, a group of fans resorted to abusive behaviour towards Gill on social media. Even his sister Shahneel also faced targeted harassment from certain fans, particularly regarding her Instagram post following the match.

“What a wholesome day,” Gill’s sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.

Then, Shahneel and Shubman received a barrage of hateful comments from fans on their respective posts.

In response to the offensive comments targeting Gill and his sister, numerous fans expressed their outrage and criticised those responsible for the abuse.

“Look at the tweets today for Shubman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli – Anushka pardoned that “IIT graduate” who gave a rape threat to Vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this,” a user wrote.

“Some of the sick Kohli fans abusing Gill & his family (especially his sister). This toxicity and the negative energy created by these so-called fans are also one reason for the king to not see the light. GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket. Agree or CRY forever sickos,” another one said.

