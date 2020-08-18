‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ assistant director Vardhan Puri wants #JusticeforSSR

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Vardhan Puri had worked as an assistant director in the 2013 film, Shuddh Desi Romance, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The young actor hopes the strange and heartbreaking mystery surrounding the demise is solved.

The sudden demise of Sushant on June 14 shook the entertainment industry, and its ripple effects continue to be felt. People in Bollywood who were close to Sushant, including his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and friend Kriti Sanon, have demanded a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s case, as have many Bollywood colleagues.

Vardhan, who is late Amrish Puri’s grandson, has now posted on Instagram saying: “SSR… What do I say about Sushant Bhai… I have been dealing with the grief of his death for very long and therefore wasn’t able to pen down my thoughts effectively as I was numb. Blank. Heartbroken. But I guess now is the time to speak. So here goes ”

The budding actor went on to share his memories with the late actor from back in the day when he was an assistant director, mentioning: “I have had the good fortune of working with Sushant Singh Rajput in the capacity of an assistant director on a film very close to my heart called ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’.”

Vardhan recalled “he was always the most dedicated, most hardworking and the most positive person in the room. A deep soul with a strong sense of self. Supremely sure of himself. He believed in his ‘Shiv Shambho’ so deeply, at a highly spiritual level and he encouraged me to do so as well. He was not only in love with acting but was also madly in love with his family, his gazillion dreams (which he often wrote), his astrology, his astronomy, his telescope, nature, the villagers of India, mutton biryani, any kind of Indian sweets and countless other things which I might not be aware of. But at the apex of the walls of his ever-beating heart was his mother. That’s him”.

“Sometimes I used to look at him and wonder, ‘Will he really achieve all these dreams in this limited time we human beings get on earth?’ And I used to be astonished when I said to myself, ‘Most definitely. With this kind of vigour, enthusiasm and dedication, I don’t think anything can stop him. He will’.”

Sharing what he will always remember about the star, Vardhan wrote: “I vividly remember each word of advice you gave me Sushant Bhai. I remember that hyperactive nature of yours which always helped people excel around you and I will never forget that warm suffocating hug you gave me when the film was a success. I wish I had more time with you and I hope and pray that this strange and heartbreaking mystery is solved.”

Concluding his message, Vardhan stated: “I’m sure you are making a crazy cinematic masterpiece in heaven already, which you are not only acting in but also writing, directing and producing. Sending you love and energy. God is with you. India is with you. All we seek now is your blessings and wisdom. The truth shall prevail. Your assistant director forever and ever.”

