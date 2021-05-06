Former India and Bengal all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has donated his earnings from commentary stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Covid-19 relief.

“Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation, from my end for my people [Emoticon: Folded hands] WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS,” he tweeted.

Shukla, who played three ODIs and 137 first-class matches, was part of the Bengali commentary team during the just-concluded tournament.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian cricketer Pat Cummins had donated $50,000 to Covid-19 relief.

The Aussie speedster had donated to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

Following Cummins’s decision, former Aussie speedster Brett Lee, who was commentating during the IPL donated one bitcoin (Rs 41 lakh) to Covid-19 relief.

Cricket Australia as well as Estonian cricket body also contributed to the cause.

