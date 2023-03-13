INDIA

Shukratal water in UP turns black, seers launch protest

The water of Ganga River in Shukratal turned black over the weekend after which local seers staged a protest by standing in the water.

The water had turned black due to pollution and contamination, three days ago.

Mahakar Singh, general secretary of Shri Ganga Seva Samiti, and Veerpal Nirwal, the district panchayat president and co-convener of Namami Ganga, also joined the protests.

After the protest began, a team from Uttar Pradesh’s pollution control board reached the spot and collected samples of the water for testing.

The regional unit’s assistant environmental engineer, Imran Ali, said, “The contamination of the river was due to effluents released from factories in Laksar town in Uttarakhand. We have informed the concerned authorities there to conduct an investigation into the matter. A team is expected to arrive for further inspection.”

Located nearly 30 km away from the Muzaffarnagar district headquarters, a large number of ascetics and pilgrims visit Shukratal throughout the year for a holy dip and various other religious activities.

The place has immense religious significance.

