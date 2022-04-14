HEALTHINDIA

Shut wing or even school if Covid case reported: Delhi govt advisory

The Delhi government, in an advisory issued on Thursday evening amid reports of Covid infections in schools, said that the wing concerned of the school or even the entire school must be closed down for time being in such cases.

“If any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimidated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being,” said the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.

It asked all the schools of Delhi to follow all the precautionary measures to prevent any spread of Covid infection, including wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff and to maintain social distancing to the extent possible.

The advisory has also emphasised to creating awareness on prevention of Covid infection among students, teachers, staff and the parents visiting the schools.

Earlier in the day, a teacher and student in a private school tested positive for Covid-19 and were both sent on leave.

