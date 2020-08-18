Shutting down Parliament in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis is wrong: Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada’s NDP, made the following statement on PM Trudeau’s attempt to prorogue Parliament: “Shutting down parliament in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis, with a planned sitting next week and committees working hard to get answers and solutions for Canadians, is wrong.

“Canadians shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for Mr. Trudeau’s scandals.

“People are struggling and need answers.

“What’s the plan for Canadians relying on the CERB?

“What’s the plan for workers needing Employment Insurance fixed?

“What’s the plan for parents who need universal child care?

“What’s the plan to help parents safely send their kids back to school?

“Canadians deserve a government that is focussed on helping them, not a Harper-style tactic & coverup.”

Earlier Conservative and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer also condemned the move as Trudeau walking out on Canadians.