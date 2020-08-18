Canindia News

Shutting down Parliament in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis is wrong: Jagmeet Singh

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA00

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada’s NDP, made the following statement on PM Trudeau’s attempt to prorogue Parliament: “Shutting down parliament in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis, with a planned sitting next week and committees working hard to get answers and solutions for Canadians, is wrong.

“Canadians shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for Mr. Trudeau’s scandals.

“People are struggling and need answers.

“What’s the plan for Canadians relying on the CERB?

“What’s the plan for workers needing Employment Insurance fixed?

“What’s the plan for parents who need universal child care?

“What’s the plan to help parents safely send their kids back to school?

“Canadians deserve a government that is focussed on helping them, not a Harper-style tactic & coverup.”

Earlier Conservative and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer also condemned the move as Trudeau walking out on Canadians.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Why charges of ‘racism’ will lose its value

CIEDITOR-PRADIP

Trudeau walking out on Canadians, says Andrew Scheer

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More