ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shweta, Ali celebrate ‘Mirzapur 3’ wrap up in Goa

NewsWire
0
2

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma and her ‘Mirzapur’ co-actor Ali Fazal celebrated the wrap up of the web-series’ third installment in Goa.

Shweta mentioned, “I couldn’t wait to start shoot as soon as we got the episodes for season 3. When you come back to set to shoot for Mirzapur, it’s a responsibility (which we are very happy to have) because of the unconditional love and unending cheer we get from the audience and we never want to let them down.”

She added: “And now that we have completed shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to see it, to experience what we have in store for you! It’s been one hell of a challenging and a fulfilling ride. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met. And I am eagerly waiting to share our labour of love with the world. Sach kahein toh I am a Mirzapur fanatic too!”

Shweta carries a distinct naturalness and imprints it on every character that she plays. Celebrating the wrap of season 3 of ‘Mirzapur’, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a reel video pouring her heart out, celebrating her sweet moments with the cast and crew, capturing how much goes behind camouflaging into a character and imbibing it in spirit.

20221202-124407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dilip Kumar still in hospital, health improving: Saira Banu

    A Maharashtrian in Purani Dilli: Amruta Subhash on shooting for ‘Saas...

    Pak restaurant uses ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ scene for online ad, receives criticism

    Akshay Kumar honors AR Rehman by calling him a ‘music maestro’