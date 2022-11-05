ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shweta Bachchan Nanda worked as assistant teacher for Rs 3K a month

NewsWire
0
0

Entrepreneur and columnist Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed that she worked at a salary of Rs 3,000 per month as an assistant teacher.

Her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda spoke to her and mother and actress Jaya Bachchan about their relationship with money and topic of financial independence for women in recent episode of Navya’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’.

Going down the memory lane, Shweta spoke about working as an assistant teacher at a kindergarten school when she moved to Delhi after marriage with businessman Nikhil Nanda.

She admitted, “My relationship with money is really bad.”

She also recollected borrowing money from her brother Abhishek Bachchan, “I was borrowing money (from Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also… for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can’t live without. I was never educated on all this (managing finances).”

She further mentioned, “Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3,000 a month. I put it in a bank…”

Shweta also credited Navya Naveli Nanda for managing the daily expenses by maintaining a Microsoft Excel sheet of their finances.

20221105-183005

