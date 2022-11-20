The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Sunday named Shweta Sehrawat as the captain of India’s U19 women’s team in a five-match home T20 series against New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.

All five T20 matches will be played in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The series is part of the preparations for the Indian team ahead of the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in South Africa from January 14-29.

Prior to the series against India U19, New Zealand U19 will take part in a two-match T20I series against West Indies U19 team, to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai, on November 22 and 24.

After the series against New Zealand, the India U19 side will take on South Africa U19 team in a five-match away series. The series will be held at the Tuks Oval in Tshwane, from December 27, 2022 to January 4, 2023.

India are in Group D of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with Scotland, South Africa and United Arab Emirates. India and South Africa U19 teams will also play in the opening World Cup encounter at Willowmoore Park, Benoni January 14.

India had kickstarted their preparation for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with the U19 Women’s T20 Challengers in Goa, where 52 players were divided into four teams. India also fielded U-19 A and B sides in a quadrangular series alongside West Indies and Sri Lanka U19 teams in Visakhapatnam.

India U19 Women’s squad for 5 T20Is: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Schedule for India U19 v NZ U19 T20 series (all matches begin at 1pm local time)

1st T20I – November 27

2nd T20I – November 29

3rd T20I – December 1

4th T20I – December 4

