Shweta Shetty: Whitney Houston my all-time favourite, she’s like my guru

Singer Shweta Shetty, who has sung songs like “Khidki pe aaona bahar naa jau, kaise mein sare din ghar mein bitau” in the late 1990s, and is also known for “Deewane To Deewane Hain”, shared memories of her college days when she started performing and also talked about being inspired by Whitney Houston.

She said: “During my college days, we had a fest called Malhar, where students from different colleges would participate. Suneeta (Rao, famous for her ‘Paree Hoon Main’) and I would perform there and the journey into the Indipop industry started from the college stage.”

The 1990s pop icon shared how the “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” singer inspired her music and singing style. “Whitney Houston is my all-time favourite, she is like my guru. For the past 20-25 years I have been rehearsing by beginning and ending with her songs, especially ‘I will always love you’.”

Shweta is coming along with Suneeta Rao, Shabbir Kumar, and Altaf Raja as a celebrity guest on “The Kapil Sharma Show”

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

