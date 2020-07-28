Shweta Tiwari re-lives her radio jockey days

Actress Shweta Tiwari recently did a radio gig for a television show.

Her show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” takes a bleak turn where her character Guneet is left heartbroken after a twist of events. In order to distract herself from reality, she goes ahead and does a radio gig. In the gig, she tries sharing her story of heartbreak and deception, to help other women.

“I have been to radio shows. In fact, I worked as an RJ with a popular radio station for almost a year. I used to do a morning show. I was very excited with my comeback as an RJ on the show, as it made me re-live my radio jockey days,” Shweta said.