Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to wish her daughter Palak Tiwari on her 22nd birthday on Saturday.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress shared a series of pictures with Palak and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii.”

Palak responded to her mom, saying: “I love you the most in the whole world mummy.”

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur also shared birthday wishes for Palak, saying: “Happiest birthday Palak… good job mommy what a beautifully raised girl u have there!!! Me so so so proud as ever touch wood to the smiles.”

Sara Khan said: “Happy birthday to the little baby doll.”

Shweta is a well-known name in the television industry and she has been part of many TV shows like ‘Parvarrish’, ‘Begusarai’ and ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’. The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 4’ can be currently seen as a mother of three daughters in the TV show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’.

Palak is known for her music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with Harrdy Sandhu.

