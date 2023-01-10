ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shweta Tiwari’s ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ completes 100 episodes

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari shares her excitement as her show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ completes 100 episodes. She recalls her journey of playing a mother and expresses her gratitude towards the audience for their support.

Shweta says: “We’ve gotten an overwhelming amount of love and appreciation from our audience so far for ‘Main Hoon Aparajita.’ In fact, It seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show, can’t believe we have hit 100 episodes already.”

The actress made her place in the entertainment industry with her role of Prerna in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and also acted in a number of daily soaps, films and web series. She was also the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 4’ and also participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. She made her digital debut with ‘Hum, Tum and Them’.

In the show, she is playing the role of Aparajita, a mother of three daughters and her struggle of being a wife to a husband, played by Manav Gohil, who is in love with a other woman, potrayed by Shweta Gulati.

Shweta is fond of her character and look forward to getting more support from the audience.

“My love for playing Aparajita continues, as I am looking forward to exploring new aspects of my character and entertaining our audience. I look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the near future with my team,” she adds.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

