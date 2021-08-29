‘Mirzapur’ actress Shweta Tripathi has revealed that it is the story that draws her towards a project and that as an artiste, it is the instinct that is very important.

“Something that has drawn me to the kind of projects I do is the story. I don’t see what the medium is or the platform. If the story attracts me….for example, I said yes to a show, they don’t have a platform yet but I know that this is a story that I want to be a part of,” Shweta told IANS.

She added: “Even ‘Mirzapur’, when I read the first two episodes I knew I wanted to be a part of this world because the writing was brilliant.”

The actress, who took the spotlight with her stunning performance as ‘Golu’ or ‘Gajgamini Gupta’ in ‘Mirzapur’, said she had no clue that the crime-thriller would become so popular.

“I didn’t know that ‘Mirzapur’ will become the success that it has become but as an artiste your gut and instinct are very important. So, that’s how I choose. It is always quality. What will you do with the quantity?” said the 36-year-old actress.

Shweta says her characters have helped her evolve.

“And the end result is never in your hands. So, you give it your best, how much your best might be and you give it that much and that journey is the most important because all my characters make me a better person.”

“They teach me so much emotionally and about growth. That is the process I am really really enjoying,” Shweta said.

–IANS

dc/kr