Shweta Tripathi heads to Kashmir for shoot of psychological thriller ‘Saaf’

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who was recently seen in the web series, ‘Yeh Kaali kaali Ankhein’, has started work on her next project ‘Saaf’ – a series for which she has jetted off to Kashmir to kickstart the shoot. She was intrigued about the project right the moment she got to know about its premise.

‘Saaf’ based on American series, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, is a psychological thriller, which will follow the aftermath of planned murders with a lady at the helm.

Talking about the project, Shweta said, “As soon as I heard the premise of ‘Saaf’, I knew I had to be a part of it. It is about young women trying to push boundaries and conquer both the world – personal and professional. It talks about how no one multi-tasks better than women as if they are trained to compartmentalise and compromise with a super exciting plotline.”

Further giving an insight into the project’s tone and narrative, she said: “‘Saaf’ challenges society’s set stereotypes, allowing the entire cast and me to explore more as artists. I am sure it will instantly connect with the audience and resonate with them.”

Backed by One Life Studios, ‘Saaf’ will see Shweta playing the lead. In addition, Shweta also has ‘Mirzapur S3’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2’, ‘Gone Game 2’, ‘Escaype Live’, ‘Makkhichoose’, and ‘M for Mafia’ up her alley.

