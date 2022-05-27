Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma started acting at the young age of 13 in the Disney Channel sitcom ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’. This was way back in 2009.

A few years, some short films as well as several advertisements later, she landed her debut Bollywood role in the 2015 movie, ‘Masaan’.

Between her debut as a child artist and her Bollywood debut, Shweta tried her hand at a number of things – like working in a post-production house, working as a photo-editor for ‘Femina’ magazine as well as running a theatre company – All My Tea Productions.

However, as reported by HT, Shweta states that her goal has always been to act and that all the others were things she took on while she waited to get good roles.

In an interaction with HT, Shweta said, “I wanted to be an actor since…I can’t remember, from KG. Literally, I wanted to be an actor since I was in kindergarten. I had an interest in acting, drama, debate, and everything on stage.”

She referred to a dialogue from Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ movie where he says that if you love something with all your heart, the whole universe comes together to help you achieve it. She said that this was exactly what happened to her. “Because I love acting, no matter how difficult it gets–be it the reviews, be it the feedback that you get from everybody. I do it for the joy I get when I am on set,” she said.

Shweta also shares that she has been very choosy about the scripts she has taken on saying that she prefers quality over quantity and adds that she feels lucky that the scripts she really wanted came to her.

She shares that the first film she shot was actually ‘Haraamkhor’ where she stars alongside Nawazuddin Siddique but the first movie that released was ‘Masaan’ where she shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal. ‘Masaan’ was also Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie and since then he has gone on to star in several successful movies, like, ‘Uri’, ‘Raazi’ ‘Uddham’, among others.

Shweta was asked if she and Vicky have ever discussed how far they have come since ‘Masaan’ and she said, “I believe if you do something from heart, it will definitely yield some good results. And he is one of the finest actors we have, and he is such a great human. He is one of my favourite co-actors. He is very talented, of course, but he is one of my favourite dancers as well. It feels good when talent is appreciated.”

Shweta’s latest appearance is in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, ‘Escaype Live’, which shows her playing a Banarasi girl (this will be the third time she does so – the first two being – ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Masaan’). The show follows six users of the app, ‘Escaype Live’ as they cross all the boundaries in a bid to win a Rs. 3 crores grand prize announced by the makers of the app.

Shweta was asked to comment on the fact that some people thought the actions of the influencers on the show seemed too far-fetched. To this, she said, “I want to tell them to read some newspapers, see some news channels. There’s a lot of pain. Be it any show- Pataal Lok, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, or Escaype Live, what we show is actually sanitised and filtered. What’s happening in the world is scary and we should be uncomfortable about it and have conversations about it.” Shweta will next be seen in the most awaited season 3 of the popular series, ‘Mirzapur’. Besides that, she also has a Voot series, ‘Gone Game’. Besides these she has ‘Kanjoos Makkhichoos’, season 2 of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ and ‘M for Mafia’ in the pipeline.