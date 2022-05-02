ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals what appealed to her about ‘Escaype Live’

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is known for her work in ‘Masaan’ and ‘Mirzapur’, and will soon be seen in the role of Sunaina in the upcoming social-thriller series ‘Escaype Live’, recently opened up on the reasons she chose the web series.

Shweta shared, “I am drawn towards drama. I like stories that have interesting characters and the emotional quotient, that for me is the hook, how I emotionally respond when I listen to a story, how I connect to a character. These are things which are extremely important, besides the script.”

She further said, “It is the makers, the people who are making it because no matter how good your story is but if your chef isn’t good and no matter what best ingredients you give, you might not like the taste, you know, not what you imagined. So, I think all these factors are extremely important to me and here it was a tick mark in all the boxes, and as an actor I’m always looking for a different level of experience and with Sunaina, I got it.”

Shedding light on her character, she added, “Sunaina is sunshine in a human form, and everybody needs a Sunaina in their life, and by that, I mean unconditional support but at the same time a critic. She’s someone who’s not going to lie to you because she loves you or cares about you.

“She’ll always give you her honest opinion and I think that is needed, it’s a very refreshing character, because I have never played a very happy character so that was one of the biggest changes, and here she’s not any of that, she’s very sure of who she is, a educated and ambitious woman with dreams who knows exactly what she wants and also exactly what she does.”

‘Escaype Live’ is a fictional story, which finds its essence in exploring the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20.

