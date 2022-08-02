A police officer has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for allegedly subjecting third-degree torture to a man who happened to be a distant relative of an accused.

According to reports, R. Rana, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar, went to Khampur village with a team to arrest an accused named Zishan Ansari, who was wanted in a case related to cow slaughter.

He did not find the alleged accused and picked up his distant relative Farad Hakim, 40, a resident of the same village.

Hakim was taken to the police station and was subjected to third-degree torture by the SI.

Later, he was released from the police station due to pressure from the villagers.

One of the villagers recorded a video of Hakim which purportedly shows bruise marks on his body and uploaded it on social media.

After the video went viral, SSP Vineet Jaiswal took suo moto cognizance and ordered a probe.

The SSP said: “During the investigation, the sub-Inspector was found guilty. Based on the report submitted by the deputy superintendent of police, he has been suspended. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted against him.”

