Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations across the Valley, officials said.

The premises of terror suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla were searched as part of the operation.

“The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the Valley. The matters that are being investigated at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and in connivance with proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed have been activating their over ground workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organising and executing terror activities.

“The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential so that other agents connected to them don’t become alert,” the police said.

During the searches, incriminating materials, mobile phones and other articles having bearing on the case have been recovered and seized, the police said.

“The data will be analysed and the leads that would emerge would form the basis for further investigation.

“The searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the Valley by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism,” the police said.

