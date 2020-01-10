Sia confirms she’s a mom, admits being attracted to Diplo

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Sia has shared two shocking facts about herself. The singer has confirmed that she is a mother and that she is sexually attracted to American DJ Diplo.

In a new magazine interview for a feature piece on Diplo, the “Cheap Thrills” hitmaker said that she had adopted a son while admitting that she is not immune to her friend/collaborator’s sexual appeal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During a phone chat with GQ, Sia talked on her casual sex offer to her collaborator.

“This year I wrote him a text and I said: ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of the five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship. If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up’,” she said.

On the reason behind her proposal, Sia said: “Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot.”

She also said that she found the “Be Right There” DJ to be “the sweetest thing in the world”.

Despite her praises, Sia described Diplo as “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met”.

She said: “He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem. It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

As for motherhood, the “Chandelier” hitmaker had showed off her interest in adoption in May 2019.

After watching HBO documentary series “FOSTER”, she turned to Twitter to announce: “Hey dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on @HBO! I’d like to adopt you we’re just trying to find you and get my house check done, etc., but I want you to know you will have a home with me.” She has since deleted the tweet.

