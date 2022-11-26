J&K’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday got more properties of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) notified and attached as properties in unlawful use in Anantnag district.

Sources in the SIA said that the District Magistrate of Anantnag has notified these properties under the unlawful use of JeI.

The properties include orchards, shopping complexes, agricultural land and residential properties.

The notified properties also include one kanal and four malras of land with a two-storey building housing the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

The sources said the notified properties also include land measuring 30 kanals and one malra in Rakhi Momin Danjipora village, under survey number 1299/956/496 in the name of JeI vide mutation number 246.

