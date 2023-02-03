State Investigation Agency (SIA) raids were underway at multiple locations in Srinagar on Friday in connection with a terror funding case.

During its investigations, the probe agency has so far attached over a dozen properties across the Kashmir Valley those were allegedly created out of terror funding or from where anti-national subversive activities were being coordinated.

In addition to this, the properties belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organisation have also been attached by probe agencies during the last six months in Jammu and Kashmir.

This, according to the authorities, is part of the administration’s effort to destroy the ecosystem of terror from where terrorists and their sympathisers ensure their survival and coordinate subversive activities.

