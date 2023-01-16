Aiming to create a pathway to Circular Economy in India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex automotive industry body on Monday organised the International Conference on Sustainable Circularity in association with European Union: Resource Efficiency Initiative (EU-REI), themed “Recycling in Indian Mobility Context”.

The conference witnessed participants discussing the way forward for achieving affordable sustainability aligned with policy changes and future of RVSFs and ELV recycling in the Indian context.

The inaugural session was themed “Recycling of Vehicle scrappage: A panacea for several ills”.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said: “Sustainable circularity is extremely important considering the size of the Indian market. From a sales point of view, India is ranked the third-largest economy for passenger vehicles. Decarbonisation, stringent regulations and technical norms for environmental protection, sustainable goals, fuel efficiency, and sustainable mobility are all aspects SIAM is looking forward to achieving.”

In the opening remarks, Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said: “Developing a circular economy and adapting alternative low emission fuels are the other two verticals of sustainability. The practice of recycling vehicles is expanding rapidly, and it’s anticipated that 2 crore vehicles would be recycled by 2025, furthering Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s recycling objectives. This will not only promote employment growth but also optimise workers’ health and safety.”

Chief Guest, Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission unveiled the context paper and streaming of sustainable circularity initiative.

He further added: “Restoration and regeneration are two important requirements for sustainable circularity. To achieve sustainable development goals, a paradigm shifts from short to long term goals is essential. By applying sustainable circularity, we can save 25 per cent more energy, contribute to 25 per cent less industrial waste, 40 per cent less air pollution, conserve 60 per cent more water, and lessen greenhouse gas emissions by 44 per cent.”

Paresh Goyal, Director, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, said: “Vehicle recycling is crucial, and the government is addressing a number of concerns in this regard. Further, MoRTH has released a number of standards and guidelines to promote recycling. There is a need for a licenced auto wrecking facility in order to fully utilise all materials and further minimise reliance on raw materials. Given that the development and implementation of policy is at a critical stage, timing is important.”

20230116-212207