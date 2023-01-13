At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) signed an MoU with the US Grains Council (USGC) on Friday in an effort to create ethanol awareness.

The SIAM is the apex body for the Indian automobile industry and the USGC is a Washington-based not-for-profit organisation developing export markets for ethanol globally.

The purpose of the partnership is to establish a framework of cooperation covering scientific, technical, and policy aspects of the production, blending, distribution and marketing of ethanol in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

This framework will not only help form national priorities, but also socio-economic development strategies and goals.

The MoU was signed by Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, and Josh Miller, Chairman, USGC, in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Gloria Berbena, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor, Embassy of the US, New Delhi, at the Auto Expo 2023.

Under the agreement, the organisations will work on key areas such as standards, regulations, and policy frameworks, blending and retailing, production and logistics as well as automobile compatibility.

SIAM President Aggarwal said: “SIAM highly appreciates the role and vision of the Council to develop long-term partnerships with Indian stakeholders, create opportunities and add value to the US-India trade relationship. The Council has had a presence in India for over 25 years and we look forward to working with the Council on the promotion and implementation of the government’s ethanol blending mandate.”

Ethanol is a renewable and clean fuel which benefits the environment, health, and economy.

In June 2022, India achieved the target of supplying 10 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, five months ahead of schedule, up from 0.67 per cent blending in 2012.

The country aims to double the blend to 20 per cent by 2025-26, for which it will need an estimated 2.68 billion gallons or 10.15 billion litres of ethanol.

USGC Chairman Josh Miller said: “We believe in collaboration and are constantly exploring opportunities to support India to achieve its next target of 20 per cent blending by 2025. India is the second-largest importer of US ethanol for industrial purposes. This MoU reflects the excellent mutual relations between the countries and our collaborative efforts and shared priorities in this space.”

Meanwhile, Berbena remarked: “Through this MOU between SIAM and the USGC, I believe that biofuels will remain a critical tool for a stronger, more sustainable future for the US, India, and the world.”

