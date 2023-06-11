Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that democracy and brotherhood in the country were in danger from the Modi government, which was doing “whatever it liked”.

In his address at the ‘maharally’ organised by the AAP at Ramlila ground, he mentioned that he was previously part of the UPA when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal used to criticise them from the same Ramlila Ground but was attending the Ramlila Ground rally to save the constitution as an independent MP, not representing any political party.

In the coming days, he plans to visit different places and expose the Modi government, he added.

Sibal emphasised the need for all opposition parties to come together against Modi, who claims to be running a double-engine government, meaning his aim is clear: he is eliminating non-BJP governments.

“They can’t be a double-engine government. They can only be a double-barrel government,” he said.

He accused Modi of “derailing” state governments led by other parties and claimed that all the agencies were under the control of the Modi government and acting at his behest.

The rally was organised by the AAP against the ordinance of the Central government which was brought to nullify a Supreme Court order handing over control of services to the Delhi government.

