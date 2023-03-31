INDIA

Sibal slams Digvijaya Singh for his ‘thank you’ Germany comment

Independent MP Kapil Sibal has slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for “thanking Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi’s case”, and said people here don’t need crutches to walk ahead.

In a tweet on Friday, Sibal said, “Digvijaya Singh: Thanked Berlin for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India” – My thought: We don’t need crutches to walk ahead We don’t need endorsements from abroad

“Our fight is our own and in that we are together.”

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday thanked the German foreign minister for remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing and subsequent disqualification from Parliament.

Singh tweeted, “Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi.”

The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson commented for the first time on Rahul Gandhi’s case, and said, “It takes note of verdict, suspension from Parliament, and appeal will show whether verdict stands and suspension has basis. It expects standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to apply in Rahul Gandhi’s case.”

This has become another flashpoint as the BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi in his UK statement.

Reacting to Digvijaya Singh’s comment, Union Minister of Law and Justice, said, “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can’t be influenced by foreign interference. India won’t tolerate ‘foreign influence’ anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

The Lok Sabha disqualified Rahul Gandhi after the Surat Court convicted him in a criminal defamation case. In its notification, the Secretariat had said, “Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat…, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction…”

Surat district court in Gujarat convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark made in 2019.

