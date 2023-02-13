INDIA

Siblings die after falling into pit in UP

Two minor siblings died and as many children were injured when they fell into a pit in Mankapur area of the district.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Sunday evening in Setia village when Shiva (6), his brother Shivam (10), Pankaj (11), and Sanjay (12), were playing along the road side.

“While playing, they fell inside a pit dug up along the road and the soil fell on them,” the police said.

On hearing their cries, the local residents reached the spot and rushed the children to the community health centre where doctors declared Shiva and Shivam dead.

Pankaj and Sanjay are being treated at the CHC.

20230213-090002

