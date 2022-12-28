ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Sid Sriram lends his voice to first single of Sandeep Kishan-starrer ‘Michael’

The makers of the pan-India movie ‘Michael’ have followed up on the adrenaline rush of the teaser with the first single to begin the musical promotions on a soothing note.

‘Neevuntey Chaalu’ has a haunting theme composed by Sam C.S. and vocalised by the happening singer Sid Sriram. The movie features the promising Telugu-Tamil actor Sandeep Kishan.

The song picturises leading lady Divyansha Kaushik giving romantic signals to Sundeep by opening the gate of her house. When he’s in confusion, she invites him verbally. Then, the duo gets into a romantic mood. The sizzling chemistry of Sundeep and Divyansha heats up the atmosphere. There is a lip-lock as well.

Kalyana Chakravarthy Tripuraneni has penned touching lyrics that are rich in Telugu flavour.

Ranjit Jeykodi is directing the movie, which has been mounted on a massive scale by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C. Productions LLP.

Star director Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh will also be seen in important roles.

‘Michael’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers are expected to soon announce the release date of the movie.

20221228-202003

