INDIA

Siddaramaiah against forceful religious conversions

NewsWire
Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he is opposed to forceful religious conversions.

“I have my opposition if people belonging to one religion are lured and forcefully converted to another religion. I welcome the Supreme Court order in this regard,” Siddaramaiah maintained.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Siddaramaiah opined that no one should be forcefully converted to another religion.

“The Indian Constitution under Article 25 has given freedom to all citizens to adopt and practice any religion,” he underlined.

Reacting to the statement of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on demolishing bus shelters which looked like a mosque, Siddaramaiah stated that the two-time MP cannot behave so irresponsibly.

“The government has built it and who is he to demolish? It is not constructed with his money. Is there any rule that the bus shelters should not resemble gumbaz? Will he demolish all similar buildings,” he said, attacking MP Pratap Simha in singulars.

“The history should not be distorted, only to get votes, the BJP is raking up such issues,” he claimed.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had slammed the ruling BJP government in Karnataka for bringing anti-conversion law in the state, which as per him, is aimed at “harassing minoritites”.

