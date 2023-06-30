INDIA

Siddaramaiah assures to protest constitutional rights of all communities

 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the constitutional rights of all communities, including Christians, will be protected in the state.

A delegation of Christian pastors and leaders of Christian organisations met the Chief Minister on Friday on behalf of Indian Christian Forum at his home office Krishna and discussed various issues.

The Chief Minister said that it has been decided to withdraw the unconstitutional amendment brought to the Prohibition of Conversion Act.

He also said the false cases registered against pastors under the Prohibition of Conversion Act will be reviewed.

The Chief Minister promised that more grants will be provided to the community in the next budget.

Siddaramaiah’s political secretaries Govindaraju, Naseer Ahmed, and representatives of 14 Christian bodies were present at the meeting.

