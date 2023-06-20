Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is confident about the victory of all three Congress candidates, former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar, minister N.S. Bosaraju and Thippannappa Kamakanur, who on Tuesday filed their nominations for the state Legislative Council elections.

The Chief Minister was talking to media persons after the three Congress candidates filed their nominations for the elections.

“Till date the opposition has not fielded candidates for MLC elections. It will be known by Wednesday. Anyways, if elections are held or not held Congress candidates are going to win,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that he will be meeting President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow (Wednesday) while state Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa will meet the Union Food Minister and appeal for the supply of rice.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government had held talks with West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh regarding the procurement of rice.

“The state needs 2,28,000 metric tonnes of rice. If rice is purchased from Chhattisgarh, the price of rice including transportation charges will be high compared to FCI price. Telangana has informed about the unavailability of rice and our officials are discussing with Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He said that quotations are being called from NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar for purchase of rice.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly says that we are in a cooperative federalism. But is this called cooperative federalism,” Siddaramaiah asked while referring to Centre’s “refusal” to sell rice to Karnataka.

