Opposition leader Siddaramaiah escalated on Friday as he was greeted with black flags in Chikkamagalur district for his remarks on the ongoing Veer Savarkar flex row in Shivamoga district.

The Congress leader later claimed that protests against him are being sponsored by the ruling BJP government.

Meanwhile, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar sent a stern warning that if the BJP fails to tame its workers, it will have to face the consequences.

Shivakumar said if BJP failed to tame its workers, Congress workers will stage protests at the programmes attended by all BJP ministers, including Chuef Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, Union minister Pralhad Joshi has condemned the statement of Siddaramaiah questioning installing Veer Savarkar’s flex in ‘Muslim area’.

“As part of appeasement politics, Siddaramaiah is talking whatever is coming to his mind. He should keep in mind that Veer Savarkar is dubbed as a remarkable son of India,” Joshi said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “He (Siddaramaiah) should think before making such statements.”

20220819-215003