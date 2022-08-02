The BJP on Tuesday launched an attack on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, saying that he was hobnobbing with the Tamil Nadu political party that sympathises with the killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah is all set to celebrate his 75th birthday in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru, MLA P. Rajiv said that “Siddaramaiah has accepted the felicitation and award accorded by the VCK party of Tamil Nadu. The VCK party had launched agitations for the release of the killers of Late PM Rajiv Gandhi. It had made the celebration of LTTE Chief Prabhakaran as a point of the election manifesto. Siddaramaiah has happily accepted the felicitation and award given by the party to him.”

“He is hobnobbing with the Tamil Nadu party which sympathises with the killers of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi,” the BJP MLA said.

Rajiv added, “We have a question for Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting Karnataka on Tuesday. What is your opinion about Siddaramaiah who accepted an award and felicitation from a party which sympathises with the killers of your father?”

“Isn’t the move by Siddaramaiah to accept felicitation from the VCK party an insult to the Gandhi family? Siddaramaiah has no ideology, he will do anything to be in power. Socialist Siddaramaiah flaunts luxury Hublet wrist watch and claims to be a follower of socialist Ram Manohar Lohia,” Rajiv said.

20220802-150004