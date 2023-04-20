Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah was “scared” while contesting from his constituency.

Bommai was reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statement about an “internal adjustment between the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) in the Varuna constituency”.

Siddaramaiah is contesting from the Varuna Assembly constituency.

The CM told reporters here that there was a general feeling that all the candidates of all the parties are fixed, and Siddaramaiah feared that those two parties have joined together.

The CM said no matter who joins whom, Siddaramaiah’s winning or losing will depend on his strength. In the Shiggaon constituency, the Congress and JD(S) have joined together but he was not afraid of it, said Bommai.

Bommai is contesting from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency. A day before the deadline for filing nomination papers, the Congress changed its candidate for the Shiggaon constituency and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan against Chief Minister Bommai.

“The Congress changed the candidate overnight for the Shiggaon constituency and it would not make any impact. Everyone tried for the Congress Party and the JD(S) has given the tickets to two of the Congress leaders. Can it be called the Congress-JDS alliance? It was not nice on the part of Siddaramaiah to make such charges. Let anyone join hands with anyone, he will win or lose on his own strength,” he said.

Bommai said Siddaramaiah had won from this constituency six to seven times. Earlier, he had uncertainty about the constituency, and now the uncertainty within the constituency.

