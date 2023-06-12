Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a patient hearing to the hardships of all the nomadic communities and said that the establishment of a separate commission for them will be looked into.

He made the assurance as a delegation of nomadic communities led by Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha President and Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission’s former Chairman Dr C.S. Dwarkanath called on him here.

The CM advised the Hawadiga community, who still make a living by snake charming, to provide education to their children. Noting that the government will provide 10 kg of rice to everyone under the Annabhagya Yojana from July 1, he asked them to utilise this scheme.

He assured that the other demands of the delegation will be reviewed Aand necessary action will be taken. Representatives of Sudugadu Siddharu, Dombidasa, Dakkaliga, Handi jogi, Kolebasava, Hakkipikki, Karadi Kalandhar, Pinjara/Nadaf, Soliga, Jenu Kuruba, Gyare, Korava, Bede Gampana, Gejjegara, Budaga Jangama, Kadugolla, Halal Khor communities were present in the delegation.

Siddaramaiah also said that necessary steps would be taken to improve treatment and service quality in government hospitals.

“A system should be evolved such that everyone including me can get treatment in government hospitals. This requires the government and the health workers to work together with determination. Jayadeva Hospital is a model. All politicians are treated in this hospital. Quality, cleanliness, discipline persists in Jayadeva Hospital. It is possible to create the same system in other government hospitals as well. All that is needed for this, is honesty, service spirit and diligence,” he said at the Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards ceremony held in collaboration with the Health Department and Indian Unity Centre at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

Congratulating all the awardees for the year 2023, the Chief Minister said that nursing profession is the most sacred one.

He presented the Nightingale Award to Jemimal Christopher, R. Priyadarshini, Shashi Kumar, John Marshall, Bhuvaneshwari, Prescilla Rodrigues, Bharti Patil, M.M. Rathi, Shailaja B.M., B. Renuka, Kavita, and Dr Sanjay M. Peerapur.

