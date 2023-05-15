Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath said on Monday that he was in regular contact with both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, and could not say who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister as both are close to him.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said he has spoken to both of them.

He made this statement while responding to the question about the CM pick in Karnataka.

“Both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are close to me, and I am in regular touch with them, but I can’t say who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister. I have also spoken to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress leadership is well capable of taking decisions on this matter,” Kamal Nath said while talking to the media here in Bhopal on Monday.

Meanwhile, he accused the BJP of creating communal tension by misusing the name of ‘Bajrang Bali’, but “today’s voters are well aware of these tactics. They (BJP) tried enough to misuse the name of Bajrang Bali for their votes, however, they failed. BJP’s vote share in Karnataka decreased below 50 per cent,” he added.

He also accused the BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh of trying to create communal tension by mixing religious issues with politics. “I haven’t seen the film ‘The Kerala Story’ neither I am aware of it, but I can say that the BJP is deliberately trying to create communal tension in Madhya Pradesh. But, people are very well aware of their tactics,” he added.

Kamal Nath further said Congress’ ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ was getting massive response from the people across Madhya Pradesh, but in the end, it would be a matter of trust. “CM Chouhan is making fake promises only, but what did he do for the people of Madhya Pradesh in 18 years, he is running away when I ask him to reply,” Nath added.

After Karnataka, Congress is now getting ready to take on the ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections due at the end of this year. While the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government is facing huge anti-incumbency, the Congress seems energised after Karnataka’s victory.

20230515-144003