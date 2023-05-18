INDIA

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar arrive in Bengaluru to rousing welcome

Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to a rousing welcome by their supporters.

Thousands of Congress workers and supporters extended a warm welcome to both the leaders on their arrival from Delhi. The vehicles of both the leaders were showered with flowers. Various cultural troupes performed on the occasion on the roadside while enthusiastic workers burst firecrackers.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar arrived together in a special flight from Delhi but travelled, in separate vehicles, to the Congress headquarters to attend the legislature party meeting.

Siddaramaiah, driven by Hebbal constituency MLA Bhyrathi Suresh, waved at the workers as they showered his vehicle with flowers. The crowd also cheered Shivakumar as he waved at them. Throughout the stretch from HAL to the KPCC headquarters, the party workers stood on either side of the road and celebrated the occasion.

Thousands of workers had also gathered near the party headquarters to welcome their leaders.

Both the leaders are going to address the Congress Legislature Party meeting. Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress party chief, will chair the meeting.

