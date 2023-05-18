INDIA

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar travel together to Kharge’s residence

NewsWire
0
0

After the suspense on the next Karnataka Chief Minister ended, Chief Minister candidate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM face D.K. Shivakumar arrived at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, and together posed for photographs.

Before arriving at the residence, both leaders went separately to meet party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal at his residence in the morning.

After meeting Venugopal, both the leaders along with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived at Kharge’s residence in the same vehicle.

Venugopal will be holding a press conference at the party headquarters here in the afternoon.

The Congress has called the meeting of the CLP on Thursday evening in Bengaluru.

The decision for the top post came after deliberations by Kharge for three consecutive days with the three central observers, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Surjewala and Venugopal.

The Congress won in Karnataka by emerging victorious on 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP won 66 and JD(S) secured 18 seats.

20230518-115805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra man carries son’s body on bike for 90 km

    Tripura: Man gets death sentence for murdering 5

    Andhra Pradesh holds Panchayat polls in disputed Kotia

    Jim Sarbh: I always had an interest in voice acting