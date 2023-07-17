INDIA

Siddaramaiah welcomes Oppn leaders to B’luru for joint meeting; JD(S) slams Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed leaders of various political parties across the country to the joint Opposition meeting here.

However, former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed Congress for organising the event. Instead of focusing on 42 reported cases of suicides of farmers, Congress is busy with making Ghatbhandhan, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah stated, “I heartily welcome the leaders of the prominent opposition parties in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption.

May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined on our Constitution,” he added.

On the other hand, former CM Kumaraswamy claimed that they (Congress) don’t consider JD(S) as a force. The organizers of this event are under the illusion that the JD (S) is finished.

“I don’t want to comment or bother about whether an invitation is given to us or not,” he stated while answering a question.

When asked about joining the NDA, he maintained that he doesn’t have an invitation anywhere. There is time for all this, let’s see, he claimed.

“I am focusing on the organisation of the party. I was reading in the newspaper that 42 farmers have committed suicides. They are busy in organising Mahagathbandhan events. They have put up banners all over that they have made some great achievement,” he charged.

Crores are being spent on this event at a time when the farmers are dying. The present government had not bothered to give one message to the farming community assuring them and convincing them not to end their lives, Kumaraswamy stated.

They do not want it and this is what is happening in the state.

“For my party there are party workers. The people’s mandate will change in every election. It is premature to talk about alliance, there is still seven to eight months for the Lok Sabha elections, let see how things turn out,” he explained.

