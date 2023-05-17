Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women’s Wing President Pushpa Amarnath claimed on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised for the post of Chief Minister.

Talking to media here, Amarnath stated that it was confirmed that Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised for the post, and it is going to be announced officially in a short time.

“Rahul Gandhiji had spoken to Siddaramaiah. It is confirmed that he will become the CM. We have conveyed our wishes to Siddaramaiah,” she said.

“Even Siddaramaiah is very happy. We don’t know when the swearing-in ceremony will take place,” she said. She claimed that she did not know anything about Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, a large number of fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah have gathered near his residence and distributed sweets to the public. The fans poured milk on the portrait of Siddaramaiah.

As a large number of people were gathering near the residence of Siddaramaiah. The police department has deputed a platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) to the place. More than 70 policemen have also been deputed to monitor and control the crowd.

