INDIA

‘Siddaramaiah’s name finalised for CM post’, claims K’taka Cong women’s wing chief

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Women’s Wing President Pushpa Amarnath claimed on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised for the post of Chief Minister.

Talking to media here, Amarnath stated that it was confirmed that Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised for the post, and it is going to be announced officially in a short time.

“Rahul Gandhiji had spoken to Siddaramaiah. It is confirmed that he will become the CM. We have conveyed our wishes to Siddaramaiah,” she said.

“Even Siddaramaiah is very happy. We don’t know when the swearing-in ceremony will take place,” she said. She claimed that she did not know anything about Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, a large number of fans and supporters of Siddaramaiah have gathered near his residence and distributed sweets to the public. The fans poured milk on the portrait of Siddaramaiah.

As a large number of people were gathering near the residence of Siddaramaiah. The police department has deputed a platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) to the place. More than 70 policemen have also been deputed to monitor and control the crowd.

20230517-142804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sabarmati Rowing course set to become hub for international events

    TN political parties demand stringent action against sand mafia after officer’s...

    Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila...

    Teachers’ scam: CBI seals records storeroom of Bengal education dept