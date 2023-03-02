INDIA

Siddaramaiah’s own partymen will ensure his defeat: BJP MLA Eshwarappa

Amid rumours of internal strife in the state Congress, BJP MLA and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s defeat will be ensured by his own party leaders in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Has the high command asked Siddaramaiah to contest elections from the Kolar Assembly segment? He (Siddaramaiah) has gone there fearing defeat,” Eshwarappa stated.

Siddaramaiah had won from Badami constituency in Bagalkot district in the last elections. He is making preparations to contest elections from Kolar, this time.

The Congress veteran contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies in the last Assembly elections. He won from Badami narrowly and suffered a humiliating defeat in the Chamundeshwari seat.

“You (Siddaramaiah) ensured the defeat of Dalit leader Dr G. Parameshwar to rule him out from the CM’s race. The defeat of K.H. Muniyappa, was ensured through former speaker Ramesh Kumar,” Eshwarappa stated.

On the one hand, the Vokkaliga community and on the other hand Dalits are waiting to defeat Siddaramaiah. Since, both these communities have dumped him, he is into full appeasement of Muslims, Eshwarappa stated.

Reacting to the absence of Minister for Housing V. Somanna from the Vijay Sankalp Yatra programme attended by the BJP National President J.P. Nadda in Chamarajanagara, Eshwarappa maintained that Somanna was indisposed.

Sources claimed that the difference between former CM B.S. Yediyurappa led Somanna to remain absent from the programme. The party faced embarrassment as Somanna is the district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar.

