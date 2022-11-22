Singer-Songwriter Siddhant Bhosle, who is known for his song ‘Tu Hi Bata is coming up with a modern-age pop funk record titled ‘Nadaniya, which he himself has composed. The song features Bollywood actress Sana Saeed, who is known for her work as a child artist in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and also starred in the 2012 Bollywood movie ‘Student of the Year.

‘Nadaniya’, is a groovy track and encapsulates the emotion of youthful love and pulsating energy. The music production of the song focusses on a groovy bass line, which leads up to the chorus highlighted by saxophone section and guitars, with the vocal hook of the title.

Talking about the song, Siddhant Bhosle says, “‘Nadaniya’, was one of the very first original song ideas I recorded as a voice note on my phone. So far, I have released some chill, soulful, and heartbreak songs, but I really wanted to showcase the other side of my personality through Nadaniya, and I can’t wait to share this with everyone.”

He reveals the reason behind using a soft textured instrument like a saxophone in a groovy track like ‘Nadaniya’ as he said, “I’ve always loved that global pop sound, and it’s always refreshing to hear artists from around the world who can blend live instruments and musicality into their pop songs. from artistes like John Mayer to Bruno Mars, which is why it was really special to record a live saxophone & horn section for the main hook.”

The singer has worked with artistes from the US and Mumbai to put up the song together.

“I’ve always been very hands-on with my music creation process. Apart from singing and composing this song, I have done the music production along with other talented musicians from Mumbai, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and I have recorded all the guitar parts and solos. It’s been a fun ride with ‘Nadaniya’, seeing it evolve through all the different versions and finally landing on this one, which just felt right”, he added.

The song has been shot in 6 different locations in Los Angeles.

Talking about his experience of shooting for the song’s music video, Siddhant mentions, “Its music video shoot was one of the most fun times I’ve had being out and about in Los Angeles. This song needed to showcase that energy of living in the moment, truly being free with your lover, and just enjoying it, and luckily we could capture that here in Los Angeles with Sana Saeed, Apoorv Arora (producer), Siddharth Dixit (director), and Shubham Gosalia (DOP).”

Nadaniya marks Siddhant’s fifth independent single. His first indie single ‘Din Aur Raatein’ was released by Bollywood veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter handle. Preceded by other pop singles like ‘Fida’, ‘Khoya’ featuring talented singer Sukriti Kakar and his latest ‘Tu Hi Bata’ in collaboration with electric singer Nikhita Gandhi.

‘Nadaniya’ is set to release globally on November 23, 2022 across audio streaming platforms.

