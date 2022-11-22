ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddhant Bhosle to release groovy track ‘Nadaniya’ featuring Sana Saeed

NewsWire
0
8

Singer-Songwriter Siddhant Bhosle, who is known for his song ‘Tu Hi Bata is coming up with a modern-age pop funk record titled ‘Nadaniya, which he himself has composed. The song features Bollywood actress Sana Saeed, who is known for her work as a child artist in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and also starred in the 2012 Bollywood movie ‘Student of the Year.

‘Nadaniya’, is a groovy track and encapsulates the emotion of youthful love and pulsating energy. The music production of the song focusses on a groovy bass line, which leads up to the chorus highlighted by saxophone section and guitars, with the vocal hook of the title.

Talking about the song, Siddhant Bhosle says, “‘Nadaniya’, was one of the very first original song ideas I recorded as a voice note on my phone. So far, I have released some chill, soulful, and heartbreak songs, but I really wanted to showcase the other side of my personality through Nadaniya, and I can’t wait to share this with everyone.”

He reveals the reason behind using a soft textured instrument like a saxophone in a groovy track like ‘Nadaniya’ as he said, “I’ve always loved that global pop sound, and it’s always refreshing to hear artists from around the world who can blend live instruments and musicality into their pop songs. from artistes like John Mayer to Bruno Mars, which is why it was really special to record a live saxophone & horn section for the main hook.”

The singer has worked with artistes from the US and Mumbai to put up the song together.

“I’ve always been very hands-on with my music creation process. Apart from singing and composing this song, I have done the music production along with other talented musicians from Mumbai, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and I have recorded all the guitar parts and solos. It’s been a fun ride with ‘Nadaniya’, seeing it evolve through all the different versions and finally landing on this one, which just felt right”, he added.

The song has been shot in 6 different locations in Los Angeles.

Talking about his experience of shooting for the song’s music video, Siddhant mentions, “Its music video shoot was one of the most fun times I’ve had being out and about in Los Angeles. This song needed to showcase that energy of living in the moment, truly being free with your lover, and just enjoying it, and luckily we could capture that here in Los Angeles with Sana Saeed, Apoorv Arora (producer), Siddharth Dixit (director), and Shubham Gosalia (DOP).”

Nadaniya marks Siddhant’s fifth independent single. His first indie single ‘Din Aur Raatein’ was released by Bollywood veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter handle. Preceded by other pop singles like ‘Fida’, ‘Khoya’ featuring talented singer Sukriti Kakar and his latest ‘Tu Hi Bata’ in collaboration with electric singer Nikhita Gandhi.

‘Nadaniya’ is set to release globally on November 23, 2022 across audio streaming platforms.

20221122-063206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaani Kapoor: Being a part of ‘Shamshera’ was nothing short of...

    Mahesh Babu candidly discusses the bad phase of his life

    Jaya Prada teaches dance steps from song ‘Mujhe Naulakha Mangade’ to...

    Week Ahead on TV: ‘Jhalak…’ returns, ‘Indian Idol’ unveils 13th season