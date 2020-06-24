Siddhant Chaturvedi gushes about working with Deepika Padukone next

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) He rose to Bollywood fame playing MC Sher in “Gully Boy” and now has a bag full of great films lined up including “Bunty Aur Babli 2” and Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film where he shares screen space with Deepika Padukone. Siddhant Chaturvedi is naturally excited with the way his career is shaping up.

How does he feel about his upcoming slate of work? “I am very excited. I am very excited to present “Bunty Aur Babli 2″ and I am excited for people to watch it. I think after this pandemic everything will be all right with this film, which is a family entertainer,” Siddhant told IANS.

He is overjoyed because he gets to work with actors like Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. “It’s a great film. I had great fun shooting it, and after such tough and dark times people need something very light and fun. I am really excited for this film,” he said.

Siddhant is also looking forward to working with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra’s next.

He says the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before. “The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film. It is going to be a lot of fun. I get to act with Deepika Padukone!” he gushed.

“Forget about actors, it is a dream for every boy to just get a chance to talk to Deepika. It is a romantic thriller and I can’t control my happiness. It is a fun film and cast,” he said.

–IANS

