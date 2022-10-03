ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddhant Chaturvedi visits Durga puja pandal, seeks blessings

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’, visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Monday where he expressed how the festival of Navratri is special for him.

During his visit to the pandal, he was seen sporting a casual kurta-pyjama. The actor addressed the audience as he spoke about his memories related to the festival of Durga Puja.

The ‘Gully Boy’ actor said, “My mother is from Kolkata. When I was a kid, I used to go to Kolkata for my summer holidays, so whenever Durga Puja was organised there, it used to be a big occasion with the whole family. I have some connection with it from my childhood.”

He further mentioned that because of his busy schedule, he couldn’t go to Kolkata this time around but coming down to the pandal in Mumbai brought in a very special feeling for him.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra’ where he takes on a heavy dose of action.

20221003-192802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yoga guru Ramdev, Tabu to be special guests on ‘Super Dancer...

    Bollywood’s year of big masala revival

    Nimrat Kaur in city to celebrate birthday with family

    Vishal Mishra: ‘Teri hogaiyaan 2’ is the quickest melody I have...