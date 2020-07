Siddhant Chaturvedi wants corona to go back to ‘chin chin’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wants the world to reopen and wants coronavirus to go back to “chin chin”.

The actor shared his thought with a dash of witty rhyming. “Duniya khulja sim sim. Corona wapas ja Chin chin,” he wrote, on an Instagram picture that has him looking out of the window, dressed in a black T-shirt and sporting rugged beard and uncombed hair.

Siddhant had earlier shared a black and white picture of himself flaunting his washboard abs. Describing his shirtless look, he called himself a “bomb”.

The actor will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit “Bunty Aur Babli”, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

He will also share screen space with actress Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra’s next.