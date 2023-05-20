ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddhant on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list: ‘Pehle socha it’s a fluke’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has secured a spot on Forbes Asia’s ’30 Under 30′ list. He said that he won’t stop dreaming as “it’s a sign.”

On securing the spot, Siddhant said: “Made it to the Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30! Pehle socha it’s a Fluke. Phir yaad aya ki main 30 saal se Soya nahi hun. Sapne dekhe hain bohot par unke pura hone par bhi aaj tak Roya nahi hun.”

He added: “Glad, grateful, this means something-will take india to the next level, which is global, won’t stop dreaming, it’s a sign.”

The Forbes Asia ’30 Under 30′ list recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, and Siddhant’s inclusion underscores his remarkable achievements in the film industry.

The actor, who comes from the small town of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, shot to prominence with his breakthrough role as MC Sher in the critically acclaimed film ‘Gully Boy’. His portrayal of a street rapper’s mentor garnered immense praise from critics and audiences alike, earning him numerous awards and nominations.

